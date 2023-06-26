US CORN-SOYBEAN TRACKER: Wet weather forecast likely to ease stress on corn, soybean crop

S&P Global Offerings
26 Jun 2023 | 09:04 UTC
Highlights
Above-normal precipitation seen in Midwest early July
Dry June worsens crop condition
The stress on recently planted corn and soybean crop in the US is expected to ease amid forecasts for normal to above-normal precipitation in coming days across the Midwest, according to meteorologists.
Over the next seven-eight days, rains are expected in the Midwest, especially in the northern parts, meteorologists said June 23. Although showers by late June were expected to miss some key areas, there was a high probability of more rain in July across a wider region in the Midwest.
July is critical for corn and soybeans as the crop undergoes reproductive stages.
Weather in July was expected to determine the fate of US corn and soybean harvest for the 2023-24 marketing year (September-August) after dry May and June, when the crop receives barely half the optimum moisture, market analysts said.
A dry June, especially in the eastern Corn Belt, has already taken a toll on the crop condition.
In its crop progress report for MY 2023-24 released June 20, the US Department of Agriculture said 55% of corn and 54% of soybeans were in good-to-excellent condition, down 6 and 5 percentage points on the week, respectively. In the same period a year earlier, corn crop in good to excellent condition was estimated at 70%, while soybean was at 68%, USDA data showed.
The US is forecast to produce record volumes of corn and soybeans in MY 2023-24. Corn production was pegged at 387.75 million mt, up 11% on the year, while soybean output was projected at 122.7 million mt, up 5% on the year, according to the USDA's latest World Agriculture Supply and Demand Estimate report released June 9.
Weather in July was expected to play a major role in attaining record outputs as dry conditions can quickly hurt expectations, commodity analysts said.
Here is the latest update on some of the key factors that affected the soybean and corn market:
|US CORN-SOYBEAN MARKET TRACKER
|Latest update
|Year ago
|% change on year
|Demand
|Accumulated soybean exports as of June 15, 2023 for MY 2022-23 (September-August) in million mt
|48.9
|51.1
|minus 4
|Accumulated corn exports as of June 15, 2023 for 2022-23 MY (September-August) in million mt
|33.6
|50.2
|minus 33
|1) Weekly ethanol production in thousand b/d as of June 16
|1,052
|1,055
|minus 0.03
|Transport
|Latest update
|Week ago
|% change on week
|2) Ocean freight rate for shipping a metric ton of grain for New Orleans-Kashima (Japan) route for week ended June 15
|$48.50
|$48.00
|1.00
|Barge freight from Lower Illinois River $/mt for the week ended June 20
|11.09
|10.95
|1.00
|US retail on-highway diesel prices for the week ended June 19 in $/gallon
|3.815
|0.794
|2.60
|Prices
|3) WTI Midland CIF Rotterdam $/bbl on June 23
|74.2
|76.36
|minus 3
|4) Brazil corn FOB Santos $/mt on June 23 (September loading)
|226.27
|235.81
|minus 4
|Corn FOB US PNW $/mt on June 23 (September loading)
|309.83
|303.14
|2.20
|Average fertilizer prices in Iowa $/mt as of June 13 (biweekly)
|Anhydrous Ammonia
|964.00
|1,110.00
|minus 13
|Urea 46-0-0
|685.83
|723.33
|minus 5.18
|MAP (Monoammonium Phosphate 11%N 52%P)
|839.43
|902.5
|minus 6.98
|Potash (Red) 0-0-60
|669.29
|743.75
|minus 10
|Notes:
|1) Ethanol accounted for over 35% of the domestic corn use in 2021-22
|2) Japan is one of the largest buyers of the US corn in Asia
|3) Crude oil price has a major impact on ethanol consumption
|4) Brazil is the largest exporter of corn following the US
|Sources: USDA, EIA, S&P Global Commodity Insights