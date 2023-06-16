FACTBOX: Mapping El Nino's impact on crop yields, global food trade in 2023-24

Poor rainfall is expected, which, along with dryness, will likely impact Australia's wheat output in MY 2023-24 (October-September).

Australia is expected to harvest 26.2 million mt wheat in MY 2023-24, down 33.9% on the year, the Australian Bureau of Agricultural Resource Economics and Sciences said.

In Argentina, above-average showers are expected to boost yields and increase output.

Argentina is expected to harvest 19.5 million mt in MY 2023-24 (December-November), up 55.4% on the year, the US Department of Agriculture said.