FACTBOX: Mapping El Nino's impact on crop yields, global food trade in 2023-24

16 Jun 2023 | 05:40 UTC
Highlights
Poor rainfall is expected, which, along with dryness, will likely impact Australia's wheat output in MY 2023-24 (October-September).
Australia is expected to harvest 26.2 million mt wheat in MY 2023-24, down 33.9% on the year, the Australian Bureau of Agricultural Resource Economics and Sciences said.
In Argentina, above-average showers are expected to boost yields and increase output.
Argentina is expected to harvest 19.5 million mt in MY 2023-24 (December-November), up 55.4% on the year, the US Department of Agriculture said.
An emergence of El Nino phenomenon could affect global agricultural yields and alter trade flows in the 2023-24 season, according to agricultural bodies, meteorological agencies and trade analysts.
The US Climate Prediction Centre said June 8 that weak El Nino conditions were observed across equatorial Pacific Ocean. The agency claimed there were 56% chances of the conditions strengthening during November-January.
In the meantime, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology on June 6 stepped up its probability forecast to "El Nino Alert" from "El Nino Watch", indicating higher chances of an El Nino forming in late-2023.
El Nino 's probability is measured by warming of the surface waters in equatorial Pacific Ocean and the phenomenon leads to higher chances of lower rainfall, including drought in India, Southeast Asia, Australia, and the northern areas of South and Central America.
The last strong El Nino phenomenon occurred during 2014 to 2016 and brought drought in Australia and forest fires in Indonesia.
"In the case of South America, the association was mixed. In Chile on the western coast and Uruguay etc. on the eastern coast, the major effect was of excessive rains. In Argentina and central Brazil, the effects were unclear," the UN Food and Agriculture Organization said in a report April 27.
