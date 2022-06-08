Conab raises Brazil's 2021-22 corn output forecast by 0.63 mil mt to 115.22 mil mt

S&P Global Offerings
08 Jun 2022 | 14:41 UTC
Brazil's national agricultural agency Conab has raised its estimates for corn production in the marketing year 2021-22 (February-January) to a record 115.22 million mt from 114.59 million mt projected in May.
Brazil's 2021-22 corn crop will be marketed from February 2022 to January 2023.
The increase in production is likely due to revisions in the planted area of corn.
Conab estimates 2021-22 second-corn area at 16.46 million hectares compared with 16.29 million hectares reported in May.
The first-corn crop in Brazil is planted between September and December and harvested over February-May, while the second crop is planted and harvested over February-March and June-July, respectively.
Brazil is one of the top three exporters of corn in the world and a good harvest is crucial for both the domestic and global supply given the current supply risks and tight stock levels.
Despite the increase in total production, there was a sharp drop in corn yield in the southern region during the first harvest due to a lack of rainfall. However, the increase in the planting area of second corn and production is expected to offset the losses.
Brazil corn supply and demand
2020-21 (mil mt)
2021-22 June forecast (mil mt)
2021-22 May forecast (mil mt)
Production
87.01
115.22
114.59
First corn production
24.73
24.81
24.68
Second corn production
60.74
88.02
87.69
Consumption
72.26
77.12
77.12
Exports
20.82
37.00
37.00
Ending stocks
7.78
10.58
9.88