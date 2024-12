Infographic: South American corn supply hits global grains outlook

South America's grain supply, particularly that of corn, remains one of the most volatile in the world. In 2022-23, Argentinian corn output fell nearly 29% following drought before jumping 26% over 2023-24, in light of the El Nino phenomenon.

Similarly, favorable weather lifted Brazilian corn output by about 17% in 2022-23, before it retreated 16% in 2023-24 amid varying weather conditions.

South American corn prospects play a major role in deciding the global grains outlook, so much so that the International Grains Council has linked all revisions to its output forecast to potential supplies from the region.

