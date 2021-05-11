Everfuel plans 300-MW electrolyzer for green hydrogen at Denmark's Fredericia refinery

Green hydrogen company Everfuel is planning a 300-MW electrolyzer project adjacent to the Fredericia refinery in Denmark to supply renewable hydrogen to the plant and for local zero-emission transport by 2025, the company said May 11.

The HySynergy Phase II plant will send 80% of the hydrogen produced to the 70,000 b/d refinery for use as a feedstock in the refining process. The remaining 20% will go to hydrogen mobility applications.

The electrolyzer will be powered by wind and solar, which will contribute to grid balancing, the company said in a statement.

On completion, the facility will cut 214,000 mt/year of CO2 emissions, lowering Danish land transport-related CO2 emissions by almost 5% by 2025, Everfuel said. This would contribute to Denmark's objective of reducing CO2 emissions by 70% by 2030.

Everfuel has applied for project funding under the Important Projects of Common European Interest scheme, and is targeting a final investment decision, subject to regulatory approvals and funding, by late 2022. The commissioning of the plant is expected in late 2024, with a project budget of around Eur250 million ($300 million).

Shell sold the Fredericia refinery to private investment company Postlane Partners in early 2021. The deal included the Fredericia refinery, its hydrocarbon inventory, and local trading and supply activities.

Postlane's development plans for the refinery include co-processing renewable feedstocks and will focus on green hydrogen, and the potential for advanced biofuels.

The plant could also provide oxygen for use in onsite carbon capture by an oxy-fuel process, and could include the production of methanol.

HySynergy Phase II adds to a first phase 20 MW electrolyzer project at the site, for which final regulatory approval is expected before summer 2021, with construction due to start in the third quarter.

Platts assessed the cost of producing hydrogen via alkaline electrolysis in the Netherlands (including capex) at Eur4.07/kg May 10. PEM electrolysis production was assessed at Eur5.14/kg.