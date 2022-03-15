REFINERY NEWS ROUNDUP: Plants in Europe focus on renewables projects

Refineries in Europe are focusing on renewables projects with some likely to drop planned conventional upgrades.

UPGRADES

Refinery Total capacity Country Owner Upgrade Completion Gdansk 210,000 Poland Lotos Convent/Hydrogen 2025 Plock 326,000 Poland PKN Orlen Conventional 2022 Trzebinia 7,400 Poland PKN Orlen Hydrogen 2021 Jedlicze 25,000 Poland PKN Orlen Biofuel NA Litvinov 108,000 Czech Unipetrol Conventional 2022 Petromidia 114,000 Romania Rompetrol Conventional 2022 Burgas 190,000 Bulgaria Lukoil Conventional NA Izmir 220,000 Turkey Tupras Bigofuel 2026 Kirikkale 108,000 Turkey Tupras Conventional NA Star 212,000 Turkey Socar Conventional NA Orlen Lietuva 204,000 Lithuania PKN Orlen Conventional 2024 Pancevo 98,000 Serbia NIS Conventional 2024 Rijeka 90,000 Croatia INA Conventional 2023 Sisak 44,000 Croatia INA Bioethanol NA Brod 108,000 Bosnia Optima Conventional 2020 Donges 219,000 France TotalEnergies Conventional 2023 Grandpuits 101,000 France TotalEnergies Renewables 2024 Antwerp 150,000 Belgium TotalEnergies Biofuel NA Huelva 220,000 Spain Cepsa Conventional/Biofuel NA San Roque 245,000 Spain Cepsa Conventional/Biofuel NA Cartagena 220,000 Spain Repsol Biofuel 2023 Bilbao 220,000 Spain Repsol Hydrogen 2024 Tarragona 186,000 Spain Repsol Renewables 2025 Sines 220,000 Portugal Galp Conventional NA Sines 220,000 Portugal Galp Renewables NA Haifa 197,000 Israel Bazan Group Expansion NA Corinth 180,000 Greece Motor Oil Conventional 2022 Petrobrazi 90,000 Romania Joint Conventional 2023 Petromidia 100,000 Romania Rompetrol Conventional 2023 Petrotel 48,000 Romania Lukoil Hydrogen NA Fawley 270,000 UK ExxonMobil Convent/Hydrogen NA Humber 221,000 UK Phillips66 Renewables 2021 Grangemouth 150,000 UK Petroineos Renewables 2030 Stanlow 205,500 UK Essar Oil Renweables 2023 ISAB 321,000 Italy Lukoil Conventional NA Venice 400,000 Italy Eni Upgrade Sarroch 300,000 Italy Saras Hydrogen NA Schwedt 230,000 Germany Joint Conventional NA Miro 310,000 Germany Joint Hydrogen 2021 Heide 90,000 Germany Klesch Hydrogen 2025 Lingen 96,000 Germany BP Hydrogen/SAF 2024 Rhineland 327,000 Germany Shell Hydrogen 2021 Schwechat 192,000 Austria OMV Biofuel 2023 Burghausen 76,000 Austria OMV Conventional 2022 Cressier 68,000 Switzerland Varo Solar 2022 Brofjorden 220,000 Sweden Preem Renewables NA Porvoo 260,000 Finland Neste Renewables 2023 Fredericia 70,000 Denmark Postlane Partners Hydrogen 2025 Rotterdam 88,000 Netherlands Gunvor Biofuel NA Pernis 404,000 Netherlands Shell Biofuel NA

LAUNCHES

Porto Romano 150,000 Albania Joint launch 2025 Nazli 28,000 Turkey Ersan launch 2022 Aliaga NA Turkey Steas launch NA

Conventional upgrades

New and revised entries

** France's Donges refinery is expected to restart around March 18, according to local media reports. The refinery was due to restart by the end of March, following a shutdown and maintenance. During the maintenance, which started in late November, Donges was building a new desulfurization unit. The new unit will be commissioned in the second quarter of 2023, local media reported. The new diesel hydrotreater is part of the refinery's modernization, whose progress was dependent on building a railroad track bypassing the Donges plant. The new railway to bypass France's Donges refinery, meaning other rail traffic will not have to pass through the site, will start operations in October, according to a local media report. Kinetics Technology said it had been awarded the contract for building the 40,000 b/d hydrotreater.

** Cepsa's San Roque Eur1 billion "bottom of the barrel" project, which includes the construction of a new hydrocracker and the idling of the visbreaking unit, among other work, might not go ahead, a Spanish union spokesperson from the site said March 3. The announcement was made in a press conference March 2 by Jose Manuel Rodriguez, regional secretary of the UGT-FICA union, a spokesperson of the union said, adding that the union had been informed unofficially of the decision. Cepsa said it will present its new strategic plan in the coming months in which it would announce its investment plans for the region. The project has been delayed by regional concerns and pandemic-related administrative delays. It received a favorable environmental impact assessment near the end of 2020, with a target date for a start-up of 2022. The project could have added a potential $1.4/b to its refining margin while also increasing refining capacity by 36,000 b/d. The output of diesel would have increased from 40% to 55%, with output of marine diesel and bunker fuel oil also set to increase. Rodriguez noted that the company is switching its focus to green hydrogen in the refinery and this might have influenced the decision.

Existing entries

** Croatia's Rijeka refinery expects to complete works on a new residue upgrade complex, including a delayed coker, in 2022, local media reported. Works on the upgrade started in 2020.

** Azerbaijan's state oil company Socar is looking to expand the capacity of its 212,000 b/d Star refinery in Turkey. Socar said it could expand Star's capacity to 13 million mt/year (261,000 b/d) by means of "flexibilities" in the refinery's design.

** PKN Orlen has signed an EPC contract with UK-based Petrofac to build a bottom-of-the-barrel unit at its Mazeikiu refinery in Lithuania. The unit is expected to be completed by the end of 2024 and will allow a rise in the production of high-margin products to 86% of the total, from 73%.

** Poland's Grupa Lotos has signed an engineering, procurement and construction contract with Italy's Kinetics Technology for a hydrocracked base oil project. The project includes the construction of a hydrocracking unit based on catalytic dewaxing and hydrotreating processes under license from Chevron Lummus Global, along with feedstock and product tanks, interconnecting pipelines and a power supply station. Existing facilities will also be upgraded in the project, which is scheduled to be completed in the first half of 2025. The company continues work to replace the furnaces to improve the efficiency of the hydrogen sulfide combustion unit, which is due to be completed in early 2023.

** Orlen Unipetrol will expand the steam cracker at its Litvinov refinery to boost petrochemical production. A new steam cracker furnace will be built by Technip Energies and be commissioned in 2022. The steam cracker was commissioned in 1979, and comprises 10 cracking furnaces. It has production capacity of 545,000 mt/year of ethylene. The construction of an eleventh furnace will boost that capacity to 585,000 mt/year. PKN Orlen has completed the Czech Crown 9.6 billion ($410 million) polyethylene 3 unit investment at Litvinov. The refinery's owner, Unipetrol, a 100%-owned PKN subsidiary, has now taken charge of the black polyethylene unit, the second part of the investment. The first part, the natural polyethylene unit, was completed in April 2020. The polyethylene 3 unit, which can produce 270,000 mt/year of high density polyethylene, will replace production of one of the two existing production units with a capacity of 120,000 mt/year. Litvinov's polyethylene capacity will increase from 320,000 mt/year to 470,000 mt/year. PKN Orlen was launching construction of a unit at Litvinov to produce up to 26,000 mt/year of dicyclopentadiene, or DCPC, used in the automotive, construction and electronic industries. The unit is planned to be completed in the second half of 2022.

Separately, McDermott International has been awarded a contract for engineering, procurement and construction management services for an upgrade of the hydrocracker at the Litvinov refinery.

** Poland's PKN Orlen had bought a license and base design from US engineering company KBR for a potential bottom-of-the-barrel project. If PKN takes a final investment decision, it will construct a production complex using solvent de-asphalting and fluid catalytic cracking technologies. Separately, PKN Orlen laid the foundation stone in 2020 to build a visbreaking unit at its Plock refinery. The unit is being built by a consortium of KTI Poland and IDS-BEU under a turnkey contract. It will be completed by the end of 2022. The unit will have a capacity to produce 200,000 mt/year of diesel. Ongoing modernization of the hydrocracking and diesel hydrodesulfurization units at Plock will also increase the refinery's diesel production capacity. PKN Orlen has bought a license and basic design for modernizing a hydrodesulfurization unit. PKN signed a contract to buy the license from Axens. The HOG unit at Plock was launched in 1999.

PKN Orlen has also signed an EPC contract for expanding an olefins complex at its Plock refinery. The Olefins III complex will be built by a consortium of Hyundai Engineering Co., and Tecnicas Reunidas. Construction work on the complex is scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2024, to enable commissioning at the start of 2025.

** Turkish construction group Tekfen Insaat said that together with partner HMB Hallesche Mitteldeutsche Bau AG it had signed an EPC contract with Turkey's main refiner Tupras to construct a new sulfur recovery unit at the Kirikkale refinery. Tekfen said the project would take 36 months to complete. It did not say when work was expected to start. Tupras' upgrade plans for its four refineries include new sulfur units at its three main refineries, Izmit, Izmir and Kirikkale.

Tupras is also carrying out a revamp of the FCC unit at Izmit, which will include the installation of flue gas treatment and energy back recovery systems.

** OMV Petrom said that it will invest approximately Eur70 million ($83 million) at its Petrobrazi refinery in Romania to replace the four coke drums. The replacements will take place between 2021 and 2023.

** Austria's OMV is planning an upgrade during a turnaround at its Burghausen refinery in Germany in the third quarter of 2022. "We are expanding and modernizing the steam cracker in Burghausen, Germany, which will increase the capacities for ethylene and propylene production. Essential integration works for this project will take place during the turnaround," a source at the company said. The expansion is expected to facilitate increased annual ethylene and propylene production by around 50,000 mt/year.

** Portugal's Galp will build a desulfurization unit with a processing capacity of 20,000 b/d at the Sines refinery. The project will allow the company to widen its crude slate. Galp did not provide a date for the project as it presented its 2021-25 strategic plan.

** Greece's Hellenic Petroleum in 2021 said that Eur35 million had been approved for a capacity increase at the polypropylene production unit at Thessaloniki to 300,000 mt/year, with implementation targeted in the next two to two-and-a-half years.

** The Kazakh-Romanian Energy Investment Fund, or FIEKR, started constructing the cogeneration plant at Romania's Petromidia refinery. The plant is expected to be commissioned by end-July 2023. The Investment Fund signed an engineering, procurement and construction contract for Turkey's Calik Enerji to build the cogeneration plant. The new combined electricity and heat production plant will use natural gas as the main fuel. It will have a capacity of 80 MW, of which 60-70 MW will fully cover the Petromidia plant's electricity needs with up to 20 MW used to heat water for the town of Navodari's heating system. In 2020, two other projects were approved aimed at modernizing the Petromidia refinery. They comprised building a diesel dewaxing unit which will allow the refinery to improve the production of winter diesel and increase the production of special aviation fuel. In addition, the refinery is working on increasing by more than 30% its polymer production by converting the high-density polyethylene installation into a polypropylene installation.

** Greece's Motor Oil Hellas said that its Corinth refinery continues building the naphtha treatment complex, which is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2022. Construction started in 2020.

** Bosnia's Brod refinery has launched a solar power station. The refinery suspended its operations in 2019 to upgrade and prepare for using natural gas and remains offline. A pipeline is being built to supply the refinery with natural gas to fuel its internal processes. The gas will replace fuel oil as a power source for the refinery processes.

** Serbia's Pancevo refinery expects to complete its FCC project by 2023. The refinery also plans to build a unit to produce the octane enhancement chemical ETBE by 2024.

** Cepsa will revamp Isomax, fluid catalytic cracker, alkylation units at San Roque and will construct a methylene unit (Sorbex II).

** Bulgaria's Burgas refinery has awarded a contract to US Lummus Technology for a 280,000 mt/year polypropylene plant. The contract includes a technology license as well as basic design engineering, training and services, and catalyst supply.

** ExxonMobil said it has "made a final investment decision to expand" the Fawley refinery in the UK to increase production of ultra low sulfur diesel by 45%, or 38,000 b/d. The more than $1 billion investment includes a hydrotreater to remove sulfur from diesel, supported by a hydrogen plant.

** Russian Lukoil plans to invest in its ISAB refinery in southern Italy. Lukoil will invest $60 million in upgrades, including two hydrodesulfurization units.

** Cepsa said it will upgrade its aromax and hydrocracker units at Huelva. It is also carrying out an aromatics optimization project at the refinery.

** Israel's Haifa District Court has rejected an appeal by Haifa municipality along with six other neighboring communities and environmental groups against the proposed expansion of the Bazan refinery.

Biofuel, hydrogen upgrades

New and revised entries

** France's TotalEnergies said that it has "successfully started production" of sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF, at its Gonfreville refinery in Normandy. The new site complements the biojet production capacities of the company's La Mede refinery and the Oudalle plant. TotalEnergies also added that it will produce SAF at its Grandpuits zero-crude refinery starting in 2024. All of the biojet will be supplied to French airports and will be produced from waste and residue sourced from the circular economy. Grandpuits, near Paris, stopped refining in Q1 2021 and will be converted to a zero-oil platform. La Mede, in the south of France, and Oudalle, near Le Havre, began producing SAF in April 2021. La Mede stopped processing crude oil at the end of 2016 and was converted into a bio plant in 2019.

** Spain's A Coruna has started planned work on four conversion units, Repsol said March 11. During the work, Repsol will carry out work on the hydrotreatment unit that will boost biofuel output. The work will allow it to process vegetable oils alongside used cooking oil to produce 5,500 mt/year in 2022, with the volume rising to 10,500 mt/year by 2024. The remainder of the work, which will generally target sulfur reduction units, will aid the overall transformation of the refinery to produce more biofuels and other low-carbon fuels.

** Repsol's Cartagena has started construction of its planned second-generation biofuel plant at the nearby to the refinery Escombreras facility, which should result in the production of 250,000 mt/year of biodiesel from waste from mid-2023. The company will invest Eur200 million ($218 million) in the project that would output biodiesel, biojet, bionaphtha and biopropane, allowing an overall CO2 reduction of 900,000 mt/year. As part of its drive to decarbonize the refinery, Repsol also plans to build a 100 MW hydrogen electrolyzer at Cartagena, with a target date of 2025.

** PKN Orlen said its subsidiary Orlen Poludnie has signed an agreement for building a "complex of units for production of II generation bioethanol" at its biofuels refinery in Jedlicze, southern Poland. The B2G complex will include a main unit for bioethanol production and will have the capacity to produce 25,000 mt/year of bioethanol from biomass. In the next stage, a biogas plant will be built. The biomass will be mainly cereals straw sourced from Polish farmers. The bioethanol complex will also include a biomass-fired combined heat and power plant, which will generate heat for bioethanol production. The Jedlicze refinery is a small former petroleum refinery, which together with the Trzebinia refinery, was incorporated into Orlen Poludnie, the company's biofuels subsidiary.

** Italy's Eni considers converting its Livorno refinery into a biorefinery that will produce hydrogenated biofuel, according to local media reports. Livorno can also produce biojet as well as lubricants. The plan has been discussed at a meeting with authorities and labor unions organized by the ministry of economic development. The comp