Infographic: Government policies, trade flows drive Asia's biofuels industry

Asia has seen the fastest growth in biofuels production and exports globally, driven by government policies and export markets for feedstocks. To capitalize on the boom, governments have rapidly pushed out biofuel mandates focused around their country’s main agricultural products.

Presently, the largest biofuel producers in the region are China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand.

Here’s a ready reckoner for Asia’s major biofuel policies along with production, trade and prices.

Click for the full-size infographic