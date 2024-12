Emergency derogation of neonics for UK sugar beets will not be triggered: sources

London — The emergency derogation of neonicotinoids for UK sugar beets will not be triggered in the upcoming campaign, according to sources.

The terms of the derogation had a trigger point that includes a forecast from the Rothamsted Research model, which incorporates data taken up until Feb. 28.

The latest forecast shows that less than 9% of sugar beets in the UK will be affected by the virus yellows by August, compared with 70-90% last year. This is thanks to the cold snap seen at the start of 2021, which is understood to have killed a good proportion of aphids and delayed their migration to the beet crop.