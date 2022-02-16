BLACK SEA GRAINS DATA: Ukraine's grains exports still above 190,000 mt/day, up 67% on year

Ukraine's grains exports averaged 194,000 mt/day in the first 10 days of February, up 67% from the same period of 2021, sustaining the pace of the three previous months when combined shipments of corn, wheat, barley and rye exceeded 6 million mt/month.

Ukraine is one of the world's largest grain exporters, representing 16% of this year's total global corn exports and 12% of wheat, and has been under the spotlight this year because of fears that shipments from the country could be disrupted by an invasion by Russia, which has been amassing troops on the Ukrainian border.

The year-on-year growth in Ukraine exports reflects larger wheat and corn crops in 2021, which were mostly harvested from July and October respectively.

As of Feb. 10, Ukraine had an additional 15.9 million mt of corn to export before June 30 in order to reach the US Department of Agriculture's forecast of 33.5 million mt for the full marketing year. It had an additional 6.1 million mt of wheat to export before that date.

(February average daily loadings are based on cargoes that sailed Feb. 1-10)

Ukraine's export terminals by volume of corn shipped/mt from July 1 to Feb. 10

July '20-Feb 10 '21 July '21-Feb 10 '22 Chornomorsk 4,202,989 6,279,697.0 Pivdennyi 2,601,476 4,264,148.0 Mykolaiv 3,684,226 4,232,157.0 Odessa 1,633,642 1,747,438.0 Others 100,504 1,104,545.0

Ukraine's export terminals by volume of wheat shipped/mt from July 1 to Feb. 10