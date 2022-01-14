Indaba Renewable Fuels to build two US-based SAF plants

California-based Indaba Renewable Fuels plans to build a refinery each in California and Missouri to make sustainable aviation fuel using technology from Haldor Topsoe, according to a Jan. 14 statement from Haldor Topsoe.

Each facility is expected to produce 6,500 b/d of SAF beginning in 2024, the statement said.

Haldor Topsoe will also provide hydrogen technology allowing the facilities to lower the carbon intensity of the SAF, replacing fossil fuels with renewable liquids like LPG and naphtha, creating green hydrogen.

"We are excited to provide Indaba with refining technology and catalysts as they initiate production of renewable fuels in the US," Henrik Rasmussen, head of Haldor Topsoe's American operations, said in the statement.

Using Haldor Topsoe technology, Indaba will be able to use a variety of feedstocks from plant-, animal-, and grease-based sources to create low carbon intensity SAF that will qualify for California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard Credits (LCFS), the statement said.

Haldor Topsoe is a Danish company and key provider of carbon emission technology to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors. Indaba Renewable Fuels LLC is a waste-to-renewable fuels company based in southern California that converts plant and animal oils, fats, and grease-based feedstock into SAF.