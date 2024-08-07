China issues two new methodologies for domestic voluntary carbon market

Energy transition highlights: Our editors and analysts bring together everything you need to know about the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.

China initiated consultations for two new carbon crediting methodologies under its domestic voluntary carbon market called China Certified Emission Reductions, or CCER, to issue credits to projects that utilize coal mine gas and adopt energy-efficient streetlights in highway tunnels, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment said in a statement late July 30.

China’s CCER market was relaunched in January 2024 after a six-year pause to refine its regulatory framework. The country has already released four CCER methodologies, including forestation, mangrove cultivation, solar thermal power and grid-connected offshore wind power projects.

Since the relaunch, no new projects have been approved and no CCERs have been delivered to the market. In the longer term, the CCER regime is expected to become one of China's primary carbon policies to channel financial support for various decarbonization projects.

The two new methodologies are expected to deliver CCERs of about 4.8 million mtCO2e per year, the consultation document showed.

Infographic: California transportation gets greener alternative in hydrogen

California is at the forefront of implementing hydrogen as a lower-carbon fuel alternative in the US. Starting with light-duty and heavy-duty vehicles, it has now expanded to include aviation, rail, and marine sectors.

Infographic: EU's CBAM spurs industry to hone emissions reporting

Nine months into a transitional phase, Europe's carbon border adjustment mechanism is compelling heavy emitting industries to get on top of their emissions reporting. From the third quarter of 2024, importers will need to report actual embedded emissions rather than using default values provided by the EU.

Australia, New Zealand partner on clean energy and sustainable finance

Australia and New Zealand have agreed to collaborate on clean energy, particularly to generate Low-Carbon Liquid Fuels (LCLF) and obtain sustainable finance, the nations said July 30. Both countries aim for net zero emissions by 2050.

BP slims down European green hydrogen ambitions as it lines up FIDs

BP has narrowed its focus on green hydrogen projects in Europe to develop five to 10 plants by 2030, even as it lines up final investment decisions for electrolyzers in Spain and Germany. The company was previously chasing 30 different green hydrogen plant opportunities, but now BP is "focusing hydrogen down," CEO Murray Auchincloss said in a results call. "We’re now thinking about what we can actually construct and get going," Auchincloss said.

