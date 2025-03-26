Level 3 autonomy could see a significant surge over the next five years as more original equipment manufacturers introduce this advanced technology in their upcoming models.

Stellantis announced the readiness of its in-house developed STLA AutoDrive 1.0, a Level 3 automated driving system enabling hands-free and eyes-off operation at speeds up to 60 km/h (37 mph). This positions Stellantis alongside Mercedes-Benz and BMW in the Level 3 race. S&P Global Mobility expects the Jeep Wagoneer to be the first vehicle to offer this tech, with Alfa Romeo and Maserati expected to follow.

STLA AutoDrive operates at speeds up to 60 km/h, with potential upgrades via over-the-air (OTA) updates to increase the maximum speed to 95 km/h (about 60 mph), matching the Mercedes-Benz Drive Pilot (available on S-Class and EQS) that debuted at the end of 2022 and is now in its second generation. Mercedes-Benz updated its speed from 60 km/h to 95 km/h for Level 3 systems via OTA updates with the same hardware. The off-road automation capabilities for select Stellantis models are also under consideration.

Stellantis said STLA AutoDrive can be adapted for global markets across Stellantis-branded vehicles. We expect the premium models (Jeep, Alfa Romeo, Maserati) will feature Level 3 autonomy, integrating an advanced sensor suite, including lidar, cameras and additional sensors. Other more affordable variants will offer Level 2+ (hands-off, eyes-on) autonomy with simpler hardware or with the same hardware offering an option to update to Level 3 via OTA updates.

The company’s broader strategy includes integrating STLA AutoDrive with its tech ecosystem (STLA Brain and Smart Cockpit) and advancing its vision for software-defined vehicles.