/ An “Under-the-Radar” Benefit of Incremental Hybrid Vehicles: Higher Conquest Rates

This review is the second in a three-part series on cannibalization and conquest rates of incremental models; the initial review focused on incremental gasoline models,and the upcoming final section will address the cannibalization rates of incremental full electric models.

New hybrid electric vehicles continue to perform well in the US market. Their combined market share (plug-in and full hybrids) has risen to 12.3% through the first eight months of this year, up from 9.8% a year ago. Further, households with a hybrid in the garage that return to market now are more loyal to the propulsion system: their loyalty has jumped from 37% a year ago to 41.9% this year.*

In this electric vehicle (EV)-focused market, hybrid vehicles have resonated with the public because they usually offer electrification without the substantial EV price premium or the hassle of finding a charging station, as is the case with plug-in hybrids.