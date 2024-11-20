Mexico has thrived as an FDI location due to its access to sizeable markets through various trade agreements. However, the biggest draw for companies remains tariff-free access to neighboring markets via the USMCA.

These benefits were also offered under the previous NAFTA agreement, and little has materially changed since the USMCA became operable in 2020. Both agreements have attracted original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to build vehicle manufacturing capacity in Mexico; and where OEMs tread their suppliers will follow.

Between 2015 and 2025, Mexico is set to be the third-largest contributor to global light vehicle capacity growth. According to S&P Global Mobility data, just over 2 million units of capacity will be added, giving Mexico a 31.2% share of total global capacity growth.

Where the USMCA does differ from NAFTA is that it aims to encourage increases in Mexican labor rates and improved employment standards. Colleagues at S&P Global Mobility expect the 2026 renewal talks to focus on narrowing the Mexican wage rate differential compared to the US and Canada.

This analysis pre-supposes that the Trump administration will wait until July 2026 to review the USMCA. However, Trump is unconventional in his approach to government.

Reports suggest the administration may impose 100% tariffs on car imports from Mexico, violating the USMCA agreement. However, the USMCA does allow for tariffs to be imposed on a member in certain circumstances. Such circumstances include: National security concerns including defense and national infrastructure, non-compliance with labor and environmental standards, or if trade remedies are required whereby surging imports harm local industries and anti-dumping and countervailing tariffs are required.

If the Trump administration were to pull any of the available levers, or threaten to, the febrile and uncertain environment would intensify and dampen automotive investment commitments in Mexico.

S&P Global Mobility offers clients unique insights to navigate tariffs and more, allowing you to see opportunities others don’t. With 100+ years of automotive industry expertise, we offer tailored, ongoing advisory services designed to help you navigate tariffs and win.