Bits and Bytes: Responding to Datacentre demand growth

As adoption of AI expands across the globe, through LLMs, Cloud services, inferencing, and network hubs, more power-hungry data centers are needed to meet this demand. With this expansion of technology, regions are taking different approaches on how to build out this infrastructure, with plans for new hubs being announced regularly.

AI and Datacentre Research Director Kelly Morgan joins hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys on this week's episode of EnergyCents to discuss just how many of these new facilities will be realized, and what impact the likes of DeepSeek and other new technologies will have on these plans as efficiencies of this technology improves.