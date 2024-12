People across North Africa and the Middle East expect their governments to guarantee that bread is available at a low price. That price is typically tightly regulated and rarely raised – in Tunisia it hasn’t changed since 1984.

Most countries in these regions are too dry to grow enough wheat to satisfy domestic consumption, and so their state grain boards procure it from the international market and are among the most significant global buyers.

In this interactive we illustrate the reliance of countries in North Africa and the Middle East on imported wheat and how this is distributed down the chain from import to the cost of local bread, and the subsidies and policies in place to make it accessible to all.