Container Shipping: What next for the smaller TEU fleet? (Part 3)

Smaller TEU vessels in particular have to take advantage of the commodities that require a reactive export or import program where the larger TEU vessels can’t monopolize the trade routes.

The lack of port infrastructure, shallower waterways or cheaper inland transport costs provide the opportunity to become the versatile workhorse businesses want to offer to their clients for a customer-focused approach. This could also ease the pressure not only on the banks but also the oversupply of shipping capacity and have a positive effect on freight rates.