UK's 2030 clean power target 'too soon' to benefit from CCS, new nuclear, hydrogen

Energy transition highlights: Our editors and analysts bring together the biggest stories from the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.

The UK government's ambitious 2030 power decarbonization target will have to be met without material contributions from carbon capture, new nuclear or clean hydrogen, S&P Global Commodity Insights' analyst Glenn Rickson said July 24.

Assuming a significant change in public attitudes towards major transmission projects also required a leap of faith.

"A 2030 clean power target date means that incremental new nuclear build cannot contribute, while there is even a question mark over Hinkley Point C being online in time. We also don't forecast hydrogen power playing a material role before 2035," said Rickson.

Under Commodity Insights' reference Planning Case, the UK is still generating over 80 TWh/yr of power from natural gas in 2030, while nuclear output drops to 5 TWh that year -- its lowest level in decades.

Infographic: UK's flagship net zero 2030 power goal

Editor’s picks

Platts Connect

BASIC bloc pushes back on "discriminatory" carbon taxes

Moves by rich nations to adopt carbon border taxes and trade-distorting subsidies are "discriminatory", the BASIC bloc of newly industrialized countries -- Brazil, South Africa, India, and China -- said July 21. Brazil, Canada, South Africa and Turkey are most exposed to the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism.

US carbon capture tax credits to persist 'no matter who wins elections'

US tax credits for carbon capture and storage and carbon capture, utilization and sequestration will likely continue no matter what political party wins the 2024 presidential and congressional elections because the program has supporters in both, CSS and CCUS experts said July 24.

Singapore selects consortia to study ammonia viability for power generation

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and the country’s Energy Market Authority have shortlisted two consortia -- Keppel’s Infrastructure Division and Sembcorp-SLNG -- to proceed to the next round of proposals to provide a low- or zero-carbon ammonia solution on Jurong Island for power generation and bunkering.

SPGlobal.com

United Airlines commercial jet will monitor carbon, methane leaks from sky

United Airlines Inc. and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are teaming up to equip a commercial jet with technology that will detect methane and other greenhouse gas emission sources near large US urban areas.

Euglena, Petronas and Eni greenlight $1.3 bil biofuel production plant in Malaysia

Japan's Euglena, Malaysia's Petronas and Italy's Eni have reached a final investment decision to construct and operate a biofuel production plant in Malaysia to produce sustainable aviation fuel and next-generation biodiesel fuel.

INTERVIEW: India's ONGC to issue EOIs for 1 mil mt renewable ammonia plant in 2024

India's oil and gas exploration firm ONGC will issue an expression of interest in 2024 to select a partner for a 1 million mt renewable ammonia plant as a new business development avenue.

Learn more about S&P Global Commodity Insights Energy Transition Services