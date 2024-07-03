Low-carbon hydrogen trade front-runners test waters with early shipments

Energy transition highlights: Our editors and analysts bring together everything you need to know about the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.

An emerging global market for low-carbon hydrogen and its derivatives, supported by outline contracts and trial shipments, indicates potential future trade flows, with production centered in the Middle East, Australia, the US and India, S&P Global Commodity Insights data shows.

Exporters in these regions are eyeing demand in Europe, Japan and South Korea, with project developers courting credit-worthy offtakers to help secure financing. For now, however, non-binding agreements dominate deal-making.

Announced volumes from strategic partnerships going back to 2020 amounted to 8.9 million mt as of May. These volumes include non-binding memorandums of understanding, letters of intent, joint studies and joint ventures.

A further 1.7 million mt of binding deals have been struck for both low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia under tenders and firm offtake agreements. Ammonia is the preferred means for transporting low-carbon hydrogen in most shipping agreements and trial cargoes.

Low-carbon -- or "blue" -- hydrogen production pathways using steam methane reforming with carbon capture and storage are cheaper than "green" hydrogen production from renewables-powered electrolysis, and are expected to reach the market first.

European CCS industry continues to face delays as challenges stack up

Policy and regulatory uncertainty continues to cause headaches for carbon capture, use and storage project developers across Europe, as time runs out to get projects up and running ahead of 2030 government climate and energy targets. A significant gap remains between CO2 compliance market prices and CCS costs, which delegates at the CCS Strategy Europe conference in London over June 19-20 put at Eur130-150/mt ($139-$160/mt), with transport and storage accounting for up to 80% of this.

Japan launches climate policy review ahead of 2035 deadline for GHG emissions cut

Japan held a series of discussions June 28 to formulate a fresh plan on countering global warming -- laying the foundation for the government to consider new greenhouse gas emissions reduction target for 2035 that will be summitted to the UN by February next year.

Japan selects nine CCS projects to store 20 mil mt/year of CO2

State-owned Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security on June 28 selected nine projects to store around 20 million mt/year of CO2 in Japan and the Asia-Pacific, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said.

German steelmaker Salzgitter launches tender for green hydrogen supply

German steelmaker Salzgitter has opened a tender to source up to 120,000 mt/year green hydrogen for its Salcos low-carbon steel production. The tender opened on June 24, seeking supplies from 2027, subject to connection to the planned German hydrogen pipeline network. Salzgitter is planning to use up to 150,000 mt/year of hydrogen at its steel production plant, with around 9,000 mt/year of this produced from its own 100-MW electrolyzer on site from 2026.

