EC announces Eur1.2 billion for second hydrogen bank auction

Energy transition highlights: Our editors and analysts bring you the biggest stories from the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.

The European Commission has announced a Eur1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) budget for the second auction under the European Hydrogen Bank mechanism, expected in the autumn.

The news came at a stakeholder workshop on the European Hydrogen Bank organized by the EC's Directorate-General for Climate Action, trade association Hydrogen Europe said.

The budget is substantially less than the Eur2.2 billion previously expected for the second round, though some funding will also go to support hydrogen imports, the EC told S&P Global Commodity Insights.

The first round awarded a total of Eur720 million to fund 1.5 GW of electrolysis across seven projects at 37-48 euro cent/kg at the end of April.

Editor's picks

SPGlobal.com

China's push to start emissions trading for steel industry this year faces critical challenges

The Chinese government and the country's iron and steel industry association have been pushing for the sector's adoption of the national compliance emissions trading system in 2024, but critical challenges remain as most producers are unfamiliar with carbon asset management and cannot afford a high carbon price given thin profit margins. China launched its ETS in July 2021, which currently only covers the power sector though there has been calls to include other emissions-intensive sectors, especially those liable under the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, like cement, aluminum, iron and steel.

Equinor pushes back target FID on UK blue hydrogen plans amid funding uncertainty

Norway's Equinor has pushed back a target final investment decision date for its 600-MW H2H Saltend blue hydrogen plant in the UK to around 2027 after failing to be selected under the government's Track 1 carbon capture, use and storage cluster sequencing program in 2023, a company official told S&P Global Commodity Insights. The Norwegian oil and gas firm's vice president for Low Carbon Solutions, Dan Sadler, said an investment decision hinged on getting the go-ahead for the CO2 pipeline system for Humberside, part of the East Coast Cluster.

Hydrogen producers mull renewables sourcing for electrolysis projects amid new US regulations

US-based hydrogen sector developers are considering which renewable procurement strategies will align with both domestic and international standards for electricity sourcing amid proposed Inflation Reduction Act rules by the US government. Producers in the hydrogen sector have highlighted the increasing popularity of integrated projects to facilitate adherence to a stronger global regulatory environment.

Platts Connect

Washington state carbon auction stops short of selling out ahead of repeal vote

Washington state’s carbon market failed to sell all of its advance 2027 emission allowances, state Department of Ecology data showed, as the program faces repeal in the upcoming November elections. The current vintage auction settlement price for Auction No. 6 on June 5 cleared at $29.92/mt, a 16% increase from the all-time low settlement price in Auction No. 5. The advance 2027 vintage auction settlement price cleared at the price floor of $24.02/mt.

India invites bids for 539,000 mt/year renewable ammonia for fertilizer projects

Solar Energy Corp of India has invited bids for procuring 539,000 mt/year renewable ammonia to be used in fertilizer projects for 10 years, under its strategic interventions subsidy scheme for renewable hydrogen, following similar tenders issued and awarded earlier for renewable hydrogen and electrolyzers production. The bids are a part of the Rupee 197.44 billion ($2.36 billion) National Green Hydrogen Mission up to 2029-30, to support domestic manufacturers, aimed at enabling fast scale-up, technology development and cost reductions.

Learn more about S&P Global Commodity Insights Energy Transition Services

Subscribe on LinkedIn