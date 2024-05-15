Indonesian nature-based carbon project Rimba Raya hits regulatory wall

Energy transition highlights: Our editors and analysts bring you the biggest stories from the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.

The Indonesian government recently revoked the license of Rimba Raya Biodiversity Reserve Project, one of the world’s largest nature-based carbon projects, located in Central Kalimantan on the island of Borneo.

From June 2013 to April 2024, carbon credits from Rimba Raya accounted for about 6.84% of total nature-based avoidance credits issued by Verra, and 9.1% of the total retired volume of nature-based avoidance credits, according to data from S&P Global Commodity Insights.

The license revocation has raised questions about the continued supply of credits from the project and impacted a wide swathe of market participants ranging from carbon brokerages and exchanges to traders and end-users, as Rimba Raya was considered a high-quality project.

The project got into trouble at a time when voluntary carbon markets are already down, limiting some of the immediate market impact. But the incident has also reignited concerns around regulatory risks and information transparency for carbon projects in developing economies.

Editor’s picks

SPGlobal.com

World's largest direct air capture plant enters operation in Iceland

A facility in Iceland that can capture up to 36,000 mt/year of CO2 from the air has started commercial operations in a boost to the nascent carbon removal sector. The Mammoth direct air capture and storage plant has successfully started to capture its first CO2, with 12 of its total 72 collector containers installed onsite, operator Climeworks said.

IRA investments top $123B but are slowing, business group finds

A $1.4 billion investment by Toyota Motor Corp. to build a new SUV at its Indiana plant and a $294 million solar technology investment for North Carolina in April added to the growing tally of large clean energy projects and jobs spurred by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) since 2022, according to business group E2.

INTERVIEW: Japan's Marubeni targets 3 mil-5 mil mt/year of clean ammonia by 2030

Japan's Marubeni Corp. is planning to produce 3 million-5 million mt/year of clean ammonia from global projects by 2030 and add up to five new sites for carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) as it advances its energy transition strategy with the aim of being a leading player in the new energy sector, a senior executive said May 7.

Platts Connect

Denmark’s Everfuel signs green hydrogen supply letter of intent with German customer

Danish renewable hydrogen producer Everfuel has signed a letter of intent to supply 10,000 mt/year from 2028 to an undisclosed industrial customer in Germany. The letter of intent is the first step towards a final commercial agreement, and is conditional on several factors including the establishment of hydrogen pipeline infrastructure between Denmark and Germany, Everfuel said.

Biden administration sets R&D priorities to slash cost of clean hydrogen

Renewable hydrogen production and storage, as well as technology for trucking applications, are among the US Department of Energy's research and development priorities to meet the Biden administration's ambitious cost targets for "clean" hydrogen, the agency said May 6.

INPEX, JERA to explore transporting CO2 captured in Japan to Australia for storage

Japan's INPEX has agreed with the country's largest power generation company JERA to explore the feasibility of capturing CO2 emitted in Japan and transporting it to Australia for storage. The agreement comes amid efforts by oil and gas companies to expand the CCS supply chain and infrastructure in Asia Pacific.

Learn more about S&P Global Commodity Insights Energy Transition Services

Subscribe on LinkedIn