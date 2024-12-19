As 2024 draws to a close, we reflect on the trends and insights that have defined the automotive landscape through a review of BriefCASE, S&P Global Mobility's weekly newsletter covering supply chain and CASE (connected, autonomous, sharing and electrification).

This year has seen significant advancements across the industry, driven by technological innovations, changing consumer preferences and evolving regulatory frameworks. The sector has demonstrated remarkable resilience, navigating challenges and seizing opportunities in a rapidly changing environment.

One notable development has been the increasing integration of AI and large language models into automotive systems. These technologies enhance vehicle safety, performance and user experience, making AI integral to the industry's evolution. The following summary encapsulates key themes from BriefCASE, illustrating how AI and other innovations are shaping mobility's future.