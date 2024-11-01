/ AutoTechInsight interview with Stellantis CTO: Relying solely on cloud processing is impractical

Stellantis is a global automotive leader formed from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group, encompassing 14 brands such as Jeep, Peugeot and RAM. The company focuses on electrification, connected technologies and operational efficiency, aiming for a sustainable future while addressing diverse consumer needs across major markets.

The original equipment manufacturer is committed to achieving a 100% zero-emission lineup in Europe by 2030, focusing on affordability and technological innovation. It is leveraging its multi-energy platforms to accommodate diverse powertrains, which include battery-electric vehicles (BEVs), hybrids and hydrogen fuel cells.

In the realm of connected technologies, Stellantis emphasizes seamless connectivity and user-friendly interfaces, catering to both older and younger customer demographics. The development of its Smart Car Platform illustrates this commitment, designed for high adaptability and integration of various propulsion systems.

Autonomous driving remains a priority, with Stellantis investing in advanced driver-assistance systems to enhance safety and user experience. The company recognizes the importance of brand trust and customer expectations in this rapidly evolving landscape.

Additionally, Stellantis is expanding its electric vehicle offerings, aiming to double its BEV models from 30 to 60 within three years. This expansion includes competitive pricing strategies, targeting entry-level markets with vehicles like the Citroen C3, which offers affordability and quality.

To learn more, we spoke to Ned Curic, chief engineering and technology officer of Stellantis.

Key takeaways from the interview: