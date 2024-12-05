Brazil bans imports of shrimp from Ecuador, citing unsanitary conditions

The Brazilian government has decided to suspend imports of shrimp from Ecuador, starting Dec. 9, citing sanitary concerns, according to Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture.

The measure was announced in a meeting on Dec. 3 with the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture, government officials and representatives of Brazilian shrimp producers.

Although an official decision has yet to be published in Brazil's official gazette, the measure was confirmed by the agriculture ministry and by the Brazilian shrimp producers' association ABCC, when contacted on Dec. 5 by S&P Global Commodity Insights. The decision followed an inspection made by the Brazilian agriculture ministry at Ecuadorian shrimp facilities. The ministry did not provide the inspection report.

The president of the Ecuadorian Aquaculture Chamber, CNA, José Antonio Camposano, in comments to local media later posted on his X account, said the measure is "political and illegal" and demanded the Ecuadorian government retaliate.

"Ecuador only sells [to Brazil] cooked or peeled and deveined shrimp, which does not possess any sanitary risks by any international standards," Camposano said.

Brazilian shrimp imports have been relatively low, but with an increase from previous years. From January to October, Brazil imported 2,090 mt of shrimp from all origins, an increase of 245% on the year, according to customs data. Argentina was responsible for 46%, or 968 mt, of Brazil's total shrimp imports, followed by Ecuador, with 44%, or 928 mt.

In 2023, Ecuador exported 1.2 million mt of shrimp.

Brazilian shrimp production in 2024 is expected to remain close to 2023's 180,000 mt produced, according to market participants. Most of the production is destined to supply the domestic market -- the country only exported 144 mt of shrimp from January to October of this year.

According to Brazil's ABCC, the sector will intensify its efforts to increase production and return to the export market after the government's decision to halt imports of Ecuadorian shrimp.

