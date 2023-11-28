Ukraine marine corridor, Kavkaz and Constanta ports shut amid storm: traders

Some ports in Ukraine, Russia and Romania have been forced to close amid ongoing storms in the Black Sea region affecting loading operations and exports from these ports, according to traders.

"The [Ukraine] corridor was closed because of heavy storms since Friday [Nov. 24], but this morning vessels began to sail out but I think it will be tomorrow morning for them to restart to sail into [Pivdennyi, Odesa and Chernomorsk] ports", a Ukraine-based trader said.

Ukraine launched a Black Sea "humanitarian" corridor to safely export commodities such as grain and metals, after Russia left the UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative in July.

Over 150 ships have now used the corridor, exporting over 5.6 million mt of grain and other products through the new corridor, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Nov. 24.

"It [the closure] affects operations. Some roads are closed," another Ukraine-based trader said.

In Romania, the port of Constanta was closed over the weekend, and has since closed again due to the storm. "It opened this morning [Nov. 28] but hearing that it has been closed again," a local trader said.

Another Romania-based trader said: "Loading has stopped. Some railways and secondary roads are still not in operation, but that affects the delivery to ports mostly."

In Russia, the port of Kavkaz is said to be closed until Dec. 1 amid safety concerns. "We have a mess here," a Turkey-based broker said, referring to a lack of FOB KavKaz deals on the day.

This comes as the Russian port of Azov was hit by floods, which caused delays of up to two weeks for coaster shipments leaving via the Azov Sea.

Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, assessed FOB Russia 12.5% wheat protein assessment up $6/mt week on week at $237/mt Nov. 27. The FOB EU wheat CVB origin 12.5% was steady at $246/mt on Nov. 27.