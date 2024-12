EU parliament votes in favor of EUDR implementation delay

The full implementation of the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) will be delayed by a year to December 2025, the European Parliament confirmed Nov. 14.

The EUDR stipulates that traders and importers to the EU must ensure that their products such as cattle, cocoa, coffee, oil palm, rubber, soya and wood were not cultivated on land deforested after 2020.

The vote on the European Commission's proposal to delay the implementation received 371 in favor of the delay and 641 members of the European Parliament abstained from the vote.

Last Month, the European Commission proposed a 12-month delay until December 2025 after pushbacks from 20- EU Countries, some companies and non-EU countries such as Brazil and Indonesia.

However, European oil seed crushers said last month that companies that have made high-risk investments towards the implementation of the EUDR would suffer losses in their investments due to the delay in the implementation of the sustainability regulation.