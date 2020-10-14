Cambodian rice fields destroyed by flooding: sources

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Solutions
Capabilities
News & Research
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.
Featured Events
S&P Global
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
S&P Global
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.
About Commodity Insights
Solutions
Capabilities
News & Research
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.
Featured Events
S&P Global
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
S&P Global
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.
About Commodity Insights
14 Oct 2020 | 11:10 UTC — London
Highlights
'Thousand of hectares' of rice destroyed: NCDM
Sen Kra Ob crop thought to be severely affected
Further rain expected from storms Nangka and Saudel
London — Flash floods in Cambodia have inundated much of the country's rice fields in recent days, according to market sources.
The floods follow approximately 10 days of rain, which one exporter described as having been "non-stop". They also come at possibly the worst possible time for farmers, with harvesting of the delayed Sen Kra Ob main crop under way and harvesting of the Phka Malis crop expected imminently.
According to a spokesman for the National Committee for Disaster Management, cited by Associated Press, "thousands of hectares" of rice fields have been destroyed. One exporter claimed that between 60%-70% of rice fields in the country's rice bowl, Battambang, had been destroyed, with a European broker reporting that "the majority of the SKO [Sen Kra Ob] still in the fields will be wiped out."
Other participants were more cautious in their assessments and said they were waiting for flood water to recede before estimating the extent of the damage. However, one such participant still noted that "we are worrying [about] paddy quality" due to the length of time the paddy will be submerged for during the crop's delicate ripening stage before harvesting.
Exporters noted that they are unable to offer for prompt shipment, with roads submerged and harvesting activities on hold. The situation is not expected to improve in the coming days, with tropical storms Nangka and Saudel forecast to bring further rain to Cambodia between Oct. 15-20 after making landfall in Vietnam.
Exporters are hesitant to offer fresh volumes as a result. S&P Global Platts assessed Sen Kra Ob 5% broken STX at $736/mt FOB FCL on Oct. 9.