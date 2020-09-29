US ELECTIONS: Iowa senator forced to defend biofuel record in tight Senate race

The Trump administration's widespread granting of biofuel mandate waivers to oil refineries has become a flash point in a tight Iowa race that could contribute to the Democrats taking control of the US Senate.

Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield said during a Sept. 28 debate that incumbent Republican Senator Joni Ernst bears responsibility for the waivers because she voted to confirm Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler despite knowing that he would likely continue to grant the exemptions.

"She voted for a fossil-fuel lobbyist to head the EPA, and they have gutted our ethanol industry with 85 waivers reducing our demand by about 4 billion gallons," Greenfield said during the debate hosted by Iowa Public Radio, adding that the Trump administration's trade policies have also hurt farmers.

While Ernst has pressed the Trump administration repeatedly to end the refinery waivers, she and fellow Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley have also played key roles in White House-brokered compromises between biofuel and refining interests.

Ernst responded to Greenfield's argument by saying the Democratic Party originally started the practice of issuing small-refinery waivers under the Obama administration.

"As long as I'm there in the United States Senate, I will be fighting to ensure the future for biofuels," Ernst said. "I have gone toe-to-toe with even members of my own party to make sure we're upholding those Renewable Fuel Standards."

Electric vehicle policies

Asked about the potential for climate legislation in Congress, Ernst said she would vote against any measures like California's recent goal to end new sales of gasoline-powered passenger vehicles by 2035. She said it amounted to "outlawing fossil fuels, ethanol and biodiesel in a matter of 15 years."

"That is not something we should be supporting right here in the state of Iowa," she said.

Greenfield said Congress must find ways to move away from fossil fuels toward electric vehicles, adding that such policies would not have to come at the expense of biofuels or farm interests.

"We have to take urgent climate action, that's for sure, and farmers agree with this," she said.

The latest polls show Greenfield with a slight lead in the race, after Ernst held a slight edge in early September polls.