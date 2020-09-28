US 2020-21 corn harvest just behind five-year average at 15%: USDA

New Delhi — The US Department of Agriculture said Sept. 28 that 15% of the US total corn crop for the 2020-21 marketing year (September-August) was harvested as of Sept. 20, slightly lower than the five-year average of 16% for the period.

According to the USDA's Crop Progress report, 75% of corn has matured as of Sept. 27, higher than the five-year average of 65% for the period.

Corn crop conditions in the US held steady at 61% good to excellent for the week ended Sept. 27, the report said.

Warm weather conditions in the corn growing regions of the US, which earlier weighed on the quality of the corn crops are now supporting early harvest of the crop.

According to the USDA report, the share of corn under poor and very poor conditions also remained stagnant at 9%, and 5%, respectively.

Corn under fair conditions also held steady at 25%.

The USDA surveyed 18 corn-producing states in the country, which accounted for 91% of the 2019-20 corn acreage, the report said.