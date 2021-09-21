CS Brazil H1 Sep sugar production expected to drop 16.7% on year: survey

S&P Global Offerings
21 Sep 2021 | 20:24 UTC
Highlights
Sugar's share of H1 Sep cane crush expected at 46.1%: analysts
H1 Sep anhydrous ethanol output seen up 16.4% on year: survey
Sugar production in the key Center-South Brazil region is expected to total 2.671 million mt in the first half of September, down 16.7% on the year, a survey of 10 analysts by S&P Global Platts showed Sept. 21.
According to the analysts surveyed, the cane crush is estimated to range from 34.8 million mt to 42.4 million mt. The average estimate was for a total cane crush of 38.8 million mt, a 13.2% decrease on the year.
"The cane crush will probably show signs of deceleration in the first half of September because of expectations that a few mills have already stopped production for the crop year," an analyst at S&P Global Platts Analytics said.
The proportion of cane used for sugar production is expected to be 46.1%, down from 47.3% a year earlier. Although Brazilian producers were taking advantage of the recent high prices of hydrous and anhydrous ethanol, long-term expectations are for mills to continue to maximize their sugar production, given the increased profitability of sugar production over ethanol production.
Platts assessed hydrous ethanol ex-mill Ribeirao Preto converted into raw sugar equivalent at 18.51 cents/lb on Sept. 21. The October NY11 sugar futures contract settled Sept. 21 at 18.97 cents/lb, providing a 0.46 cent/lb premium to hydrous ethanol in raw sugar equivalent.
Recoverable sugar per ton of sugar cane, or ATR, is expected to be 157.1 kg/mt, a decrease of 1.2% year on year.
"UNICA's August data did not bring any surprises to the market, but September might have a few surprises if mills start shutting down early for the crop year," said Platts Analytics.
Total ethanol output from sugar cane is expected to be 2.07 billion liters, a decrease of 10.8% year on year.
Hydrous ethanol output from cane was expected to be 1.12 billion liters, according to the average of the analysts' responses to the survey. This would be a decrease of 25.2% year on year. Anhydrous ethanol output from cane in H1 September was expected to be 820 million liters, an increase of 16.4% year on year, according to the survey.
Total ethanol output from corn is expected to be 130 million liters, an increase of 7.4% year on year. Hydrous ethanol output was expected to be 89 million liters, an increase of 18.5% year on year, and anhydrous ethanol output in H1 September was expected to be 41 million liters, a decrease of 10.4% year on year.
Industry association UNICA is expected to release its official production figures in the upcoming days.
|Category
|Unit
|Survey
|Platts
|UNICA (2020-21)
|Y-O-Y**
|var. Vol. y-o-y**
|Cane crush
|(million mt)
|38.80
|34.80
|44.67
|-13.1%
|-5.87
|ATR
|(kg/mt cane)
|157.10
|155.00
|159.00
|-1.2%
|-1.90
|Sugar output
|(thousand mt)
|2,671
|2,364
|3,204
|-16.7%
|-533.50
|Ethanol total
|(million ltr)
|1,939
|1,838
|2,200 *
|-11.9%
|-261.00
|Hydrous output
|(million ltr)
|1,119
|1,090
|1,496 *
|-25.2%
|-377.00
|Anhydrous output
|(million ltr)
|820
|748
|704 *
|16.5%
|116.00
|Sugar Mix
|(%)
|46.10
|46.00
|47.30
|-2.5%
|-1.20
|Ethanol Mix
|(%)
|53.80
|54.00
|52.70
|2.1%
|1.10
*corn ethanol excluded; **Year-on-year change compares S&P Global Platts Survey against UNICA's figures for 2020-21
Sources: S&P Global Platts Pre-Report Survey of Analysts Results, UNICA.