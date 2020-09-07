REFINERY NEWS ROUNDUP: European refiners restart, expect better results in H2

London — After a bleak H1, European refiners are expecting results to improve in the second half of the year.

Meanwhile, refineries that had halted in the spring in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak are now all back online, including Feyzin and Porto.

** In Greece, Motor Oil Hellas expects operating results to improve in H2, as maintenance has been completed and the refinery can "deliver refining margins at the top end of the sector." However it noted that an important parameter will be "the recovery of the demand for petroleum products at an international and domestic level." MOH said that its Corinth refinery processed 4.042 million mt of crude oil in the first half of 2020, down from 4.696 million mt in the year ago period, mostly due to the scheduled maintenance in January and February. It also processed 343,530 mt of fuel oil, down from 547,422 mt last year, and 1.027 million mt of gasoil, up from 890,481 mt. Overall the Corinth refinery processed 5.489 million mt of feedstock in H1 2020, down from 6.226 million mt. The increase of gasoil processing was attributed to the "ability to sell heating gasoil well into Q2" as the government extended the deadline for domestic sales of heating oil into May compared to the usual stop of such sales at the beginning of April, the company said in a conference call. In its crude mix, Basrah Light had a 36% share, followed by Kirkuk at 19%, Basrah Heavy at 18% and CPC Blend at 16%.

** Greek refiner Hellenic said Aug. 27 that it maintained high operating levels in the second quarter "despite the adverse conditions" due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with production amounting to 3.7 million mt, flat year-on-year. The company added that it utilized "the large storage capacity of its refineries, while, at the same time, proceeded with contango trades." The company however noted that, while the lifting of restrictions led to economic recovery, fuel consumption is still lagging last year's levels, "especially in sectors such as tourism, air transport and coastal marine." Tourist arrivals in Greece in H1 were down by 77%, Hellenic said in its Q2 report. Hellenic reported a "significant decline" in refining margins as crude prices "recorded a gradual recovery" since May, after reaching the lowest levels since 2003. "Diesel and gasoline cracks, the main output of the group's refineries, fell to multi-year lows due to the collapse of demand, especially in the first half of the 2Q20 and the high global inventories," the company said.The company said during a conference call that it is "bracing for a difficult Q3", partly due to a slow tourist season, but added that, once the Aspropyrgos maintenance is completed, it expects to see gradual recovery of the environment "over the next few quarters". Hellenic's three refineries ran at a 102% utilization rate in Q2, compared with 104% a year earlier. The company said that it "significantly differentiated" its crude slate, due to the IMO operating model of Aspropyrgos and crude from Azerbaijan, Algeria and the US was "increasingly participating" in its crude slate.

** In Spain, Repsol expects its Spanish refineries to run at a utilization rate of 77% for the full year, CEO Josu Jon Imaz said July 23. This would mean a slight increase in the second half to around 78% after reporting rates of 70% in Q2 and 82% in Q1. The conversion rate for the full year is seen at 92%, which would mean a rate of around 93% in the second half after rates of 82% in Q2 and 100% in Q1.

** Spanish-based integrated oil group Cepsa said July 30 it expects refinery rates at its Spanish complexes to steadily approach the optimal run rate by year-end, assuming the positive trend in demand continues.

** France's Grandpuits refinery could be closed as a refinery and converted into a plant for the production of bio plastics due to potentially costly repairs on the Ile-de-France pipeline (PLIF) bringing crude to the plant, according to local media reports.

** Gunvor Group said June 23 that it has commenced the process of assessing whether to mothball its Antwerp site, "given the uncertainties that the refinery will be again an economically viable operation in the near future."

** Gunvor's Rotterdam refinery, which postponed maintenance previously due to COVID-19, is in maintenance until October.

** Finland's Neste deferred planned maintenance. Norway's Mongstad has decided to postpone maintenance work originally scheduled to take place in May. Two planned maintenances at Spain's Castellon have been pushed back, with no fixed date for their execution.

** Portugal's Galp has resumed normal operations in all units at the Porto refinery with production at levels adjusted to the reality of the market, a company spokesman said Aug. 27. The fuel units of the refinery restarted production on July 19, after being taken offline in April during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company maintained its base oil and aromatic units in operation during the period. In early June, production at the company's larger 220,000 b/d Sines refinery was resumed, and the complex is now operating steadily, the spokesman said.

** Hungary's MOL said that it is planning only small-scale maintenance works across its refineries in the remainder of 2020, in line with its original plan. MOL reported total throughput of 4.45 million mt in the second quarter, up 8.3% year on year. MOL said growth was partly the result of a low base last year -- affected by major turnarounds -- but also reflected MOL's decision to rely more on its own refined products and less on those purchased from third parties.

** Total has agreed to sell its Lindsey refinery in the UK to fuel trading and marketing Prax Group, as the French oil major focuses on its integrated downstream assets and the coronavirus adds to the uncertainty over long-term demand for fuel.

** Shell recently relaunched the sale of its Fredericia refinery in Denmark after suspending the sale in 2018.

** Israel's Bazan said that its domestic oil products sales started rising in May, after "a significant decrease" in April. Its April jet sales were down 80% on the year, whereas gasoline and diesel recorded 30% drop each. However jet fuel represents 8% of its output, "regarding which Bazan has significant flexibility by adjusting its product mix", the company said in its Q2 results. In May, there was "significant increase" of domestic sales compared with April and the year-on-year decline in gasoline and diesel sales narrowed to 12% with the same year-on-year decline for the two products reported for June. In July, the decline of diesel and gasoline sales was only 2% down compared with July 2019. During Q2, the utilization rate of the Haifa refinery was 80%, down from 96% in the year-ago, the company said, adding that "if necessary" it can reduce the gasoline imports and divert "certain sales from the domestic market to its export markets, and adjusts its inventory levels." It processed 1.953 million mt of heavy crude oil in Q2 and 144,000 mt of heavy vacuum gasoil. In H1, its utilization was 85%, down from 95%. In the wake of COVID-19, Bazan takes measures to reduce costs and is currently examining the timing and scope of its planned maintenance in 2021.

** Turkish diesel demand over the first 29 days of August rose 4.81% year on year to 1.614 billion liters, energy ministry data showed. The data shows a continued slowing of the increase in demand of recent months but is still a stark contrast to the fall of 27.7% in May, when travel restrictions imposed to combat the spread of the coronavirus were still in place. Gasoline demand over the first 29 days of August totaled 305.1 million litres, up 8.68% year on year.

** Oil product withdrawals by the Spanish retail market in August fell 22% year on year to 2.7 million cu m (2.2 million mt), showing only a slight improvement from July's 24% decline as weak jet fuel demand continued to weigh on the total, data from Spanish national fuel distributor Compania Logistica de Hidrocarburos (CLH) published Sept. 2 showed. Kerosene demand in August in Spain was down 67% year on year at 250,000 cu m (about 200,000 mt), recovering slightly from a 75% decline in July and a 92% decline in the second quarter, with some aviation companies running limited schedules and others canceling flights amid a tightening of COVID-19 measures in the country during the peak summer tourist season. In other product groups, gasoline and diesel demand which had both shown some recovery in July, widened their declines in August.

** Italy's refined oil products demand in July fell 13.9% year on year to 4.8 million mt though the pace of previous month's decline slowed due to a pick up in demand following the easing of the two-month lockdown on May 4, according to data released by industry group Unione Petrolifera. For July "we are seeing a gradual recovery in consumption, tied to the slow recovery of the manufacturing industry and to the upcoming (August) holidays," Unione Petrolifersa said in the emailed statement. "Despite the lack of tourist flows from abroad, the national tourism levels have led to a recovery in gasoline, diesel and LNG demand which suffered much less when compared to declines experienced in the previous months, even as they are still in negative territory compared to 2019." For the month of August, UP expects an 11% decline in oil product demand due to slumping airline and cruise ship traffic tied to international travel restrictions in addition to lower overall road transport volumes, the statement said.

In other news, increased flaring has been reported at Total's Antwerp refinery in eraly September due to a unit malfunction and its subsequent shutdown, according to a company tweet and local media reports. The flaring, which started Sept. 3 was expected to continue until Sept. 5.

The UK's Fawley refinery said Aug. 17 that the start-up of units that had been affected by an operational interruption at the facility "will take a number of further days", adding that the refinery expects further flaring "may continue through this week." The interruption, which occurred late on Aug. 13, resulted in flaring and noise. The flaring will "gradually reduce as units return to service," the refinery said.

NEW AND ONGOING MAINTENANCE, UPGRADES

Refinery Capacity Country Owner Unit Duration Sannazzaro 190,000 Italy Eni EST 2020 ISAB 321,000 Italy Lukoil part 2020 Izmit 227,000 Turkey Tupras part 2021 Izmir 239,000 Turkey Tupras part 2021 Rotterdam 88,000 Netherlands Gunvor part ongoing Sarroch 300,000 Italy Saras full H2'2020 Castellon 110,000 Spain BP part 2020/2021 Gonfreville 247,000 France Total part Dec'19 Feyzin 109,000 France Total full Back Aspropyrgos 148,000 Greece Hellenic part Sept Mongstad 190,000 Norway Equinor part NA Bilbao 220,000 Spain Repsol part Back Leuna 230,000 Germany Total full 2020 Tenerife 90,000 Spain Cepsa offline Since 2014 Rhineland 327,000 Germany Shell part Aug Porvoo 250,000 Finland Neste part Q3 Bilbao 220,000 Spain Repsol part Back Heide 90,000 Germany Klesch part Sept

FUTURE

Burgas 190,000 Bulgaria Lukoil full 2021 Petrobrazi 90,000 Romania OMV full 2022 Gothenburg 125,000 Sweden Preem full 2021 Puertollano 150,000 Spain Repsol part 2020 Gdansk 210,000 Poland Lotos full 2021 Holborn 105,000 Germany Oilinvest full 2023 Sarpom 180,000 Italy Joint full 2021 Miro 310,000 Germany Joint full 2021 Grandpuits 101,000 France Total part 2021 Porvoo 250,000 Finland Neste Oil full 2021 Petromidia 114,000 Romania Rompetrol full 2024 Livorno 84,000 Italy Eni full 2021 Milazzo 200,000 Italy Joint full 2021 Litvinov 108,000 Czech Unipetrol full 2024 Pembroke 270,000 UK Valero full 2021

UPGRADES

Gdansk 210,000 Poland Lotos complex 2020 Pancevo 98,000 Serbia NIS coker 2019 Rijeka 90,000 Croatia INA coker 2023 Sisak 44,000 Croatia INA FCC halt NA Donges 219,000 France Total upgrade 2023 Huelva 220,000 Spain Cepsa upgrade NA San Roque 245,000 Spain Cepsa upgrade 2019 Plock 326,000 Poland PKN Orlen upgrade 2020 Haifa 197,000 Israel Bazan Group expansion NA Fawley 270,000 UK ExxonMobil upgrade 2021 ISAB 321,000 Italy Lukoil part Jun-19 Litvinov 108,000 Czech Unipetrol upgrade 2020 Leuna 230,000 Germany Total upgrade 2021 A Coruna 120,000 Spain Repsol upgrade 2020 Corinth 180,000 Greece Motor Oil upgrade 2021 Brofjorden 220,000 Sweden Preem upgrade NA Cartagena 220,000 Spain Repsol upgrade 2020 Schwedt 230,000 Germany Joint upgrade NA Cressier 68,000 Switzerland Varo upgrade 2020 Brod 108,000 Bosnia Optima upgrade 2020 Rotterdam 88,000 Netherlands Gunvor upgrade NA Miro 310,000 Germany Joint upgrade 2021 Burghausen 76,000 Germany OMV upgrade 2020 Donges 220,000 France Total upgrade 2023 Petromidia 114,000 Romania Rompetrol upgrade 2022 Pembroke 220,000 UK Valero part Q2 Heide 90,000 Germany Klesch upgrade NA Bilbao 220,000 Spain Repsol upgrade 2024 Humber 2,210,000 UK Phillips66 upgrade 2021

LAUNCHES