INTERVIEW: French wheat production to fall 10 MMt in MY 2024-25: WFO President

French wheat production in marketing year 2024-25 (July-June) was expected to fall 10 million metric tons on a smaller crop area and lower yields, World Farmers' Organization President Arnold Puech d'Alissac said in an interview with S&P Global Commodity Insights.

The WFO pegged French wheat output at 26 MMt in MY 2024-25 with the acreage down 17% from MY2023-24 and yields decreasing by 15%. The usual harvest was 35-36 MMt, d'Alissac said.

"This year, the wheat crop season was not good. It was difficult to see the wheat in good condition as it was raining during the whole season," he said.

Talking about the extremity of the weather, d'Alissac said it had taken a toll on crops. "With the climate change, all the weather conditions are extreme. This year it was very wet while last year it was very dry, and of course, our crop suffers more in this condition than in a weather that we have usually."

The wet weather has also worsened the quality of French wheat, he said. Much of the wheat was of not-so good quality in terms of protein.

The protein content in French wheat is recorded at 11% which is not satisfied. But the test weight of wheat is 74.9 kg/hectoliter which is close to the standard weight of 76 kg/hectoliter, d'Alissac said. "The quality is not the best, but it seems to be not far from the standard".

Exports forecast cut 50%

With the decline introduction, French wheat exports were also expected to be lower than last year.

Usually, France exports around half its wheat production. i.e., 15-17 MMt. "This year, we will have 7-8 MMt to export, just 50% of the usual volume. It is really low," d'Alissac said.

About the harvest campaign, d'Alissac said the wheat harvest in northwestern Europe -- France and Germany -- was close to being completed. Northern France is the last to finish harvesting. Most French wheat will be harvested in the next few days.

Wheat production in Germany was also expected to be lower than last year but the situation there was not as bad as in France, he said.

Spring crop suffers damage in southeastern Europe

Unlike France and Germany, southeastern Europe suffered from extreme heat in recent weeks. It was a difficult year because with high temperatures, the spring crops suffered of drought, d'Alissac said.

"Out of 2.3 million hectares corn sown, about 1.6 million hectares are compromised due to drought or to a degree of over 80%. The maximum potential production this year is about 6.5-7 MMt," he said.

For sunflower, out of 1.3 million hectares planted, about 700,000 hectares are affected by drought to varying degrees. The maximum production, in this marketing year, would not be more than 1.6 MMt, d'Alissac said.

In Bulgaria also, the heatwave affected spring crops to a certain extent.

Despite lower yields, corn production will be stable in Romania and Bulgaria, d'Alissac said.

Sunflower production in Europe will also remain stable at 10 MMt, he said.