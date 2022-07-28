Argentina's MY 2022-23 wheat planting forecast down 9% on year at 6.1 mil hectares: BAGE

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Solutions
Capabilities
News & Research
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.
Featured Events
S&P Global
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
S&P Global
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.
About Commodity Insights
Solutions
Capabilities
News & Research
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.
Featured Events
S&P Global
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
S&P Global
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.
About Commodity Insights
28 Jul 2022 | 04:32 UTC
Highlights
Soil moisture poor across 44% of sown area
16% of crop in good to excellent condition, 25% poor
USDA pegs MY 2022-23 output falling to 18.5 million mt
Argentina's wheat planting forecast has been reduced to 6.1 million hectares for the marketing year 2022-23 (December-November) from 6.2 million hectares earlier due to poor soil moisture, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said in a report July 27.
The acreage is likely to be down nearly 9% year on year from 6.7 million hectares in MY 2021-22.
The exchange said soil moisture was poor in around 44% of the total sown area so far, against 30% the previous year. Around 16% of the crop was in good-to-excellent condition, while 25% was in poor condition, it added.
The crop condition was seen poor in Northwest Argentina, North Central Córdoba and South Córdoba.
Due to poor rainfall, yields are likely to be lower and the harvest was seen smaller in MY 2022-23. The US Department of Agriculture has projected Argentina's wheat crop in MY 2022-23 at 18.5 million mt, down from 22.5 million mt in MY 2021-22.
A likely fall in Argentina's wheat output may assume significance as global wheat supply is seen tightening due to the Russia-Ukraine war and weather concerns in the EU.
Argentina's wheat exports are also seen declining in MY 2022-23. The USDA has pegged Argentina's wheat exports in MY 2022-23 at 12.4 million mt, against 16.2 million mt in MY 2021-22.
Argentina had emerged as a major supplier of wheat in late 2021 as wheat export prices rose sharply. However, it limited exports in January to keep domestic prices in check.
Usually, Argentina is a key supplier of wheat to other South American nations.