US wheat inspected for export rises 15% on week: USDA

US wheat inspected for exports rose 14.7% in the week ended July 15 to 490,626 mt, data from the US Department of Agriculture showed July 19.

The top export destinations for the latest week were the Philippines (118,823 mt), Mexico (81,854 mt), and China (62,974 mt).

The USDA has estimated US wheat exports in the marketing year 2021-22 (June-May), at 23.8million mt. As of July 15, export inspections in the marketing year to date totaled 2.8 million mt, down nearly 21.4% from the year-ago period, the USDA data showed.

US wheat inspected for export shows quantity sold and inspected during loading onto export ships.

