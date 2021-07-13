SWISS buys Neste's SAF amid push for decarbonization

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is the latest airline to secure supplies of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), after it finalized a deal with Finland's Neste, the companies said on July 13.

This delivery of SAF is sufficient to fuel more than 175 short-haul flights and will be fueled at Zurich Airport via the conventional hydrant system, the joint statement said.

SAF is a renewable alternative to traditional jet fuel, made by converting sustainable feedstocks into fuel. It is mostly manufactured from bio-waste, namely agricultural waste fats and/or oils, or residue raw materials.

This makes SWISS the first commercial airline to use SAF in its scheduled flight operations from Switzerland, it added. A small amount of SAF was first used in Switzerland for some charter flights during the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos.

"We are very pleased to welcome SWISS to the ever-growing ranks of major airlines that are using Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel," said Jonathan Wood, Neste's Vice President Europe, Renewable Aviation.

Many airlines and airports in Europe are embracing SAF as part of their efforts to reduce their carbon footprints.

Neste, Europe's largest SAF producer, claims its Neste MY SAF can reduce up to 80% of greenhouse gas emissions compared to fossil jet fuel when used in its neat form.

Neste is diversifying away from traditional oil refining to refocus its business on producing renewable diesel, SAF and feedstock for polymers and chemicals.

It has already emerged as one of the largest SAF producers, with a capacity of 100,000 mt/year. It is aiming to produce some 1.5 million mt/year of SAF by the end of 2023. Neste is also becoming a key producer of renewable diesel.