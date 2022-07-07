EU Parliament backs faster SAF uptake targets under decarbonization package

The European Parliament has backed more ambitions sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) uptake targets and expanded the definition of SAF feedstocks to boost the bloc's decarbonization drive.

Voting on the European Commission's 2021 ReFuelEU Aviation legislation proposal, the EU Parliament agreed to raise the percentage of SAF that must be uplifted at airports and broadened the list of approved feedstocks eligible for SAF production.

From 2025, the minimum share of sustainable aviation fuel that should be made available at EU airports should be 2%, increasing to 37% in 2040 and 85% by 2050, taking into account the potential of electricity and hydrogen in the overall fuel mix. Last year, the Commission had previously proposed 32% for 2040 and 63% for 2050.

The Parliament also amended the proposed definition of SAF to include recycled carbon fuels produced from waste processing gas, and exhaust gas deriving from production process in industrial installations. They also allowed for some biofuels produced from animal fats or distillates to be included in the aviation fuel mix for a limited time until 2034.

"Aviation is one of the hardest sectors to decarbonize. Today we showed how to do this and sent a strong and ambitious signal to the citizens of Europe," EP rapporteur Søren Gade said in a statement.

The move comes despite calls by climate NGOs and airlines which had urged lawmakers to narrow the definition of SAF on the grounds that a border definition would encourage the use of unsustainable feedstocks such as edible oils.

Under the European Commission's proposal, sustainable aviation fuels are limited to electro-fuels and biofuels produced from EU-approved feedstocks, which include agricultural and forestry residues, used cooking oil, and animal tallow.