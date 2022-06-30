US 2022 rice planted area falls 7.5% on year to 2.3 mil acres: USDA

The US Department of Agriculture estimated total US 2022 rice planted area at 2.3 acres, or 948,178 hectares, in its June 30 Acreage report, down 7.5% year on year.

Long grain is estimated to account for 1.9 million acres, or 770,926 hectares, down 3.3% year on year, with Arkansas comprising 55% of the total crop and Louisiana comprising 20%.

Medium grain planting is estimated to have declined 21% year on year to 417,000 acres, or 168,754 hectares. California is anticipated to represent 62%, with Arkansas comprising 24%.

The total planted area in the largest rice producing state -- Arkansas -- is estimated to have dropped 5% year on year to 1.2 million acres, or 465,793 hectares. However, the planted area in the state appeared slightly higher to some, with multiple sources placing the figure closer to 1.1 million acres, or 445,154 hectares, and others saying this figure was also high.

Louisiana was the only state to see improved plantings, with the total area up 4.8% year on year at 440,000 acres, or 178,062 hectares.

The country's main medium grain producing state -- California-- is set for the smallest crop in over 50 years, with the planted area recorded at 285,000 acres, or 115,335 hectares, down 30% year on year. However, most sources in the state typically view the figure closer to 225,000-250,000 acres, or 91,054-101,171 hectares, with the area severely constrained in 2022 by water allocation curbs. Californian participants are waiting for a commercial satellite report, which is expected to provide a definitive area figure.

The USDA also released its June Rice Stocks report, which showed that total US paddy stocks had fallen 9.7% year on year to 57 million cwt, or 2.6 million mt, as of June 1.

All states in the South recorded year on year decreases, with Arkansas paddy stocks down 12% year on year (see table) on the back of an already small 2021 crop.

Total US paddy stocks as of June 1 ('000 cwt) 2021 2022 Arkansas 36,666 32,357 California 14,204 14,844 Louisiana 4,155 3,834 Mississippi 1,394 1,048 Missouri 3,091 NA Texas 3,143 NA Unallocated NA 4,489 Total 62,653 56,572 Source: USDA

However, Californian paddy stocks increased 4.5%, or 640,000 cwt, year on year to 14.8 million cwt, or 673,313 mt.

Sources in the state expect the stocks to rise, although the bump fell short of the 1 million cwt, or 45,359 mt, year on year increase expected by some. A Californian miller said mills holding onto stocks was a "no brainer" as the industry anticipates higher prices in the coming months due to a historically small 2022 crop.