Mexico's sulfur output plummets nearly 50% in April: INEGI

Sulfur production in Mexico reached 13,077 mt in April, nearly a 50% year-on-year decrease, according to preliminary data published June 19 and revised June 25 by the National Economic and Geographical Information Institute, or INEGI.

In the southern state of Tabasco, which usually accounts for around half of monthly production, the sole producer in the state reported no production in its unit for April, INEGI told S&P Global Commodity Insights.

The total value of sulfur production in April was estimated at around $1.6 million, representing 0.2% of the mining and metallurgical industry production volumes.

In the January-April period, sulfur output reached 71,849 mt, a 16% decrease compared with 85,745 mt produced in the same year-ago month.

Annual sulfur production in Mexico totaled 221,389 mt in 2023.

Mexico is one of the top 20 major sulfur importers in the world, having received 627,000 mt in 2023 and 703,000 mt in 2022, according to Commodity Insights data.