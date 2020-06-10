Condition of second corn crop in Brazil's Parana improves further: state department

New Delhi — The condition of the second corn crop in the Brazilian state of Parana has shown further improvement, data released by the Secretariat of Agriculture and Supply on June 9 showed, following rains over the last 10 days.

The state department is said the percentage of the corn crop in good condition rose to 43% of the planted crops as of June 8, from 42% on June 1.

By the end of June 10, 2019, about 84% of the state's corn crop was in good condition.

Parana -- the second largest corn-producing state in the country -- this season experienced one of the worst droughts since 1997.

The estimate for Parana's second corn crop in the 2019-20 crop year has been cut to 11.3 million mt, down 12% from the initial estimate and a drop of 15% year on year, the stare department said on May 30.

The state department also warned that the crop -- which refers to the period February 2020-January 2021 -- may be as much as 20% below the initial estimate of 12.9 million mt.

"Crops in general stabilized with the rains that occurred in the state and losses in the field must be mitigated," the state department said in another report on June 6. "Today the production estimate for the second harvest is 11.3 million tons, although the bias is still negative."