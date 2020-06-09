BMW joins UECC, GoodShipping to advance biofuel trials in shipping

Singapore — German auto manufacturuer BMW has partnered with shipowner UECC and the GoodShipping Program to advance biofuel trials on UECC's roll-on, roll-off' car carrying vessels, paving the pathway for decarbonization for car carrier ships as environmental rules loom.

BMW joins UECC and the GoodShipping Program in the previously announced trial, where bio fuel oil is being tested on UECC's 140 meters, 2,080-vehicle carrier M/V Autosky, a press release said June 9.

The GoodShipping Program is the first sustainable shipping initiative in the world that offers companies worldwide the opportunity to make container shipments less polluting.

The move is also in line with BMW's target of achieving a carbon-neutral supply chain, the statement said.

"By covering the fuel premium for a biofuel volume corresponding to BMW Group's freight that will be shipped on the Autosky during the trial period, BMW Group will be able to claim a CO2 emission reduction of 80% to 90% for these shipments, totaling more than 400 mt of carbon," it said.

The first volume of biofuel was delivered to M/V Autosky on March 16 at the Port of Rotterdam, it said, adding that the trial will see subsequent further refueling operations between March and July 2020.

M/V Autosky is currently testing BFO on the route between Zeebrugge, Belgium and Santander, Spain, it said. The BFO -- based on used cooking oil -- being used for this trial was supplied by GoodFuels.

The marine biofuel "drops in" to normal fuel tanks, is virtually sulfur oxide free and delivers 80% to 90% well-to-exhaust CO2 reduction versus fossil equivalents, it added.

The joint trial proves that the means to reduce the carbon footprint of transporting goods and vehicles around the world already exist on the market and that second-generation advanced biofuels can be scaled to meet this demand, it said.

With this scalability, marine biofuel effectively allows shipowners and operators to comply with both new legislation around sulfur content for marine fuels, as well as future regulations on carbon reduction by 2030 and 2050, it added.

The marine fuel industry has already transitioned from a sulfur cap of 3.5% sulfur in bunker fuel emissions emitted on the high seas to 0.5%, after the mandate from the International Maritime Organization, took effect on January 1, 2020.

In April 2018, the IMO also announced its greenhouse gas strategy and targets to improve CO2 efficiency in shipping. The IMO has set targets that include a 50% cut in the shipping sector's GHG emissions by 2050, compared with 2008.

More broadly, mandates to cut emissions in transport across Europe are on the rise, with the EU setting the policy framework under the revised Renewable Energy Directive (RED II). Under RED II, the overall EU target for renewable energy consumption is raised to 32% by 2030, from 20% in 2020, with a 14% transport sub-target.