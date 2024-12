Grain terminal at Ukraine's Mykolaiv port hit by Russian military

The Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv -- -- the country's second largest grain-exporting port -- was hit by the Russian military June 4, damaging infrastructure including grain silos at the Nika-Tera terminal, according to the regional administration.

The Nika-Tera terminal, owned by Group DF, handles grains and oilseeds, with a grain storage capacity of 515,000 mt. It handled 3.9 million mt of grains in marketing year 2020-21 (July-June) and was the third-biggest terminal exporting agricultural products, according to Ports of Ukraine.

Ukrainian deepsea ports in the region of Mykolaiv and Odessa account for more than 80% of grain exports from the country. Operations at the ports have been halted since the Feb. 24 of Ukraine.

Ukraine had exported 46.7 million mt of grain in MY 2021-22 as of June 3 according to customs data, while the export potential forecast before the invasion by the US Department of Agriculture was 63 million mt.

Black Sea wheat FOB Ukrainian 11.5% protein wheat was assessed by Platts at $432/mt on June 3, $122/mt higher than Feb. 23, S&P Global Commodities Insights data showed.