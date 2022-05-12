Russia seizes more than 500,000 mt of grain from Ukraine: ministry

Russia has taken more than 500,000 mt of grain, worth more than $100 million, from territories it has occupied in Ukraine since invading on Feb. 24, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said May 12.

The volume may be as high as 1 million mt, according to market sources. The grain was transported to the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula and then exported from ports there, they said. The stolen grain was also consumed in Russia-occupied territories, the sources said.

In addition, Russian authorities in the occupied Ukrainian city of Berdyansk ordered on May 7 the expropriation of wheat and barley from grain elevators belonging to Politekhnika, based there, according to a source at that company.

"There were 40,500 mt of grain in their elevators there," said the source, who asked not to be identified.

In addition to the grain taken by the Russians, railroad track, agricultural machinery and equipment worth several million dollars have also been stolen from Politehnika since the invasion began, the source said.

Another Ukrainian company with assets in eastern Ukraine, Ukrlandfarming, has reported the loss of agricultural machinery, fertilizer and grain worth millions of dollars.

Prometei, with assets in the regions of Zaporigia and Mykolaiv, has also reported stolen assets including grain, fertilizer and equipment. Eight out of 33 elevators belonging to Prometei are in Russian-occupied territory.

Platts assessed FOB Ukraine 11.5% protein wheat at $408/mt on May 12, up $99 from Feb. 23, the day before Russia invaded the country.