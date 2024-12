Infographic: ASF resurgence in China not seen impacting its soybean demand

China -- the world's largest soybean importer -- lost over half of its pig population between 2018 and 2019 to the African swine fever epidemic, which also led to a slump in its soybean imports.

Subsequently, the country's hog industry underwent a massive overhaul, which included consolidation and stringent regulations. As a result, China's swine population and soymeal-based feed demand started recovering in 2020.

China's agricultural ministry forecast the country's swine herd to fully recover from the epidemic in 2021.

According to S&P Global Platts Analytics, despite the resurgence of ASF in China, its soybean demand is forecast to remain robust in 2021 amid strong hog herd growth rate.

Click here to see full-size infographic