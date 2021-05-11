Brazil's Parana corn crop conditions worsen with drought

New Delhi — The area of the second, or safrinha, corn crop under good condition dropped further in the Brazilian state of Parana to 25% as of May 10 from 28% in the previous week, according to data the State Secretariat of Agriculture and Supply released.

The second corn crop production outlook for the Brazilian state of Parana was recently cut to 12.23 million mt in 2020-21 from the earlier projection of 13.38 million mt.

In 2019-20, Parana produced 11.9 million mt of second-corn crop.

The state department also said last week that there is a possibility of further production cuts in the coming days.

Parana, the second-largest corn-producing state in Brazil, is currently experiencing drought.

Rainfall in most parts of the second corn crop-growing regions in Brazil, except for Mato Grosso, has been in the range of 5-50% of normal precipitation during April 10-May 9, according to data the National Centers for Environmental Prediction released.

A few showers are still expected to return to the southern fringes of the safrinha corn belt over the next few days, namely southern Mato Grosso do Sul, Parana, southern São Paulo, and far southeastern Minas Gerais, MAXAR said in its weather report May 11.

The rains there will improve moisture slightly.