US corn planting seen above five-year average at 46%, emergence at 8%

Corn planting in the US for the 2021-22 marketing year (September-August) was reported at 46%, ahead of the five-year average of 36% for the period, the US Department of Agriculture said in its crop progress report released May 3.

During the week ended May 2, warmer and relatively dry weather across most of the northern plains and the Midwest in the US favored planting, weather agency Maxar said in the latest report.

Until last week, 17% of corn was planted in the US, behind the period's five-year average of 20%.

Currently, Nebraska led corn planting in the country, with 79% of the acreage planted, slightly higher than the five-year average of 76%.

In the Midwestern states, the largest corn-producing region in the US, farmers in Iowa have planted 69% of the area, much higher than the five-year average of 45%, while Illinois reported 54% of the acreage planted, also ahead of the five-year average of 49%.

According to the report, 8% of the planted corn has emerged in the surveyed states, lower than the five-year average of 9%.

Corn planting has started in all surveyed states, the report showed. The USDA has surveyed 18 corn-producing states in the country, which accounted for 92% of the 2020-21 corn acreage, the report said.

Going forward, wet weather conditions are likely to stall corn planting in the US, Maxar said.

"Wetter weather is expected across the central Plains and most of the corn belt during the 6-10 day period, which will ease dryness, but will slow planting progress," it said.