There is "no scientific basis" to Colombia's restrictions on imports of beef from certain US states that have featured cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza, the US Meat Export Federation said April 26.

The USMEF represents companies throughout the beef/veal, pork, and lamb production and export chain.

"Colombia is the only country that has officially restricted imports of US beef," the federation said in a statement. "USMEF is encouraged that the vast majority of our trading partners are following the science on this matter."

Earlier this week, Colombia prohibited the import of fresh and frozen beef and beef products derived from cattle slaughtered within the eight US states that have had dairy cattle infected with HPAI, or bird flu, according to updated guidance from the US Department of Agriculture.

To date, USDA has confirmed bird flu in 33 dairy cattle herds in eight states, as well as eight poultry flocks in five states.

The US exported about 7,500 mt of beef to Colombia in the US, according to USDA figures.

"The United States is Colombia's largest supplier of imported beef, and Colombia's attempt to suspend beef imports from specific US states is unworkable and misguided," the USMEF said. "It has created uncertainty for Colombian importers and their customers as well as their suppliers, and will greatly disrupt trade."