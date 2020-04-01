Second corn planting nears completion in Brazil's Parana: state department

New Delhi — The second corn planting in Parana, Brazil's second-largest corn producer, was close to completion at 99% of the projected 2.19 million ha as of Monday, according to data released by the Secretary of State of Agriculture and Supply.

Last year, corn planting in the state was complete in 2.2 million ha around the same period, the data showed.

The harvest of the first corn crop in Parana was complete in 85% of planted area as of Monday, from 86% a year ago, the report showed.

The first corn planting in the state covered 351,971 ha in 2019-20 compared with 360,400 ha in 2018-19.

In Brazil, the first corn crop is planted during September-December and harvested in February-May, while the second corn crop, also known as safrinha corn, is planted in February-March and harvested in June-July.

The state department has estimated first corn production at 3.45 million mt for 2019-20, up 9.4% from a year ago.

The second corn crop production estimate for Parana is forecast at 12.0 million mt in 2019-20, against 13.3 million mt in 2018-19, according to the state department.