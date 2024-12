Number of trucks entering Argentina ports falls nearly 12% on week as of Sat

New Delhi — The total number of trucks entering Argentinian ports over March 23-28 fell 11.8% week on week to 19,688, while the year-on-year decline was steeper at 54.6%, data from a local agriculture services agency showed.

Even as the country's ports remained operational, truck movements have been hit amid the various measures taken to control the spread of COVID-19.

Argentina is one of the world's leading exporters of agricultural products. It exported about 60.3 million mt of grains and oilseeds in 2019, up 48.4% year on year, according to the country's agriculture ministry.

There were cuts and interruptions to vehicular traffic due to restrictions imposed by some local authorities and the prohibition on the entry of trucks at some localities, Bolsa de Commercio de Rosario (BCR) said in a report.

Concerns over logistical issues are making buyers nervous, forcing them to look for alternative supplies and supporting prices.

Vietnamese traders, who usually buy the most corn from Argentina and Brazil, were heard in the market for May-June shipments and seeking prices for cargoes with US PNW and Black Sea origins, as concerns of grain delays from Argentina mount.