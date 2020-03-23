Operations at most Argentinian ports operating normally following initial confusion: agency

New Delhi — Port and terminal operations at various parts of Argentina are running normally with few exceptions following initial confusion over procedure, a local shipping agency said.

In order to control the spread of coronavirus, the Argentinian government has ordered compulsory social isolation in the country until April 1.

However, foreign trade is exempted from the decree but ship crew members must be asymptomatic and comply with the recommendations established by the health authority.

Operation at some key port terminals in Argentina last week were affected last week after some unions refused to work amid the COVID-19 outbreak, while a local mayor also ordered the closure of key terminals.

Following discussions between port authorities and unions, operations have resumed at most ports.

However, stevedores at Necochea port and launches and mooring unions at Villa Constitucion port are requesting that all vessels coming from countries included in the government's list of high virus rates comply with a 14-day quarantine period, especially Brazil and Chile, the shipping agency said.

Argentina is one of the largest suppliers of soybean, soy oil, soy means, corn and wheat.