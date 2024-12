Egypt's 2020-21 wheat import estimate at 12.85 mil mt, marginally higher on year: USDA FAS

New Delhi — Wheat imports to Egypt, the largest wheat importing country, for 2020-21 (July-June) are estimated at 12.85 million mt, against 12.6 million mt for 2019-20, the US Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agriculture Service said.

The USDA's official estimate for Egypt's import in 2019-20 is 12.5 million mt. The USDA's official estimate can be different from that of its Foreign Agriculture Service.

The increase in the import estimate is driven by higher consumption due to population growth, a report released by the Foreign Agriculture Services Thursday said.

In the first half of marketing year 2019-20, the largest exporter to Egypt was Russia, followed by Ukraine, Romania and France. These countries have mostly maintained the ranks since 2014-15.

State grain buyer General Authority for Supply Commodities is Egypt's largest wheat purchaser, averaging 5.7 million mt/year between 2014-15 and 2018-19.

In the current marketing year, the agency has imported 5.97 million mt through February 11, up 3.5% on the year. In 2018-19 marketing year, the agency had imported 6.49 million mt.

Egypt has extended its imported wheat moisture limit specifications of 13.5% until April 2021 to continue promoting competition among different origins in GASC tenders. Currently there are 15 approved origins by GASC to participate in its international tenders including US, Canada, France, Australia, Germany, Argentina, Russia, Ukraine and Romania.